WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published March 5, 2021, about President Joe Biden’s approval rating, The Associated Press erroneously reported the start date of a poll by The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The start date was Feb. 25, 2021 not Feb. 23, 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.