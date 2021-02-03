TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More
TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.