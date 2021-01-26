10 of 19

An elderly protesting farmer looks through a hole in a tarpaulin covering the tractor trolley as they march to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)