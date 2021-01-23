7 of 20

Musical instruments of a brass band are kept by the side of a road, as members of the army band take a brief rest during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)