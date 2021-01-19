10 of 16

Sukjeet Kaur, 13, a Kashmir school girl skis down a slope as her instructor and friends watch in Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Kaur, who attended a 15-day skiing course like hundreds of other school students said that this was my chance to be with friends since we have not been able to see each other since long time. And in Gulmarg at least we could be together for 15 days away from COVID related stress and school followed all the COVID related protocol. Snow this winter has brought along with it thousands of locals and tourists to Indian-controlled Kashmir's high plateau, pastoral Gulmarg, which translates as “meadow of flowers." (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)