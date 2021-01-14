FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Here are the former Michigan and state-appointed officials charged in the Flint water crisis, titles at the time, and charges, allegations and maximum penalties they face if convicted:

- Gov. Rick Snyder: Two misdemeanor counts willful neglect of duty; failed to inquire into the performance, condition and administration of the public offices and officers he appointed and supervised; neglected his duty to protect citizens against disaster by failing to declare a state of emergency and/or disaster when he knew of a threat in Flint. 1 year and $1,000 fine each count.

- Director of Health and Human Services Nick Lyon: Nine felony counts involuntary manslaughter. Caused the deaths of John Snyder on June 30, 2015; Debra Kidd on August 2, 2015; Brian McHugh on July 5, 2015; Du Wayne Nelson on August 7, 2015; Nelda Hunt on July 22, 2015; Peter Derscha on Aug. 17, 2015; Thomas Mulcahy on Aug. 22, 2015; Arthur Percy on Aug. 31, 2015; Patricia Schaffer on July 23, 2015; by grossly negligent failure to protect the health of the citizens of Michigan or by the negligent performance of that duty. 15 years in prison and $7,500 each count.

One misdemeanor count willful neglect of duty. Neglected his duty to protect the health of citizens of Michigan. 1 year and $1,000 fine.

- Chief Medical Officer Eden Wells: Nine felony counts involuntary manslaughter. Caused the deaths of John Snyder on June 30, 2015; Debra Kidd on Aug. 2, 2015; Brian McHugh on July 5, 2015; Du Wayne Nelson on Aug. 7, 2015; Nelda Hunt on July 22, 2015; Peter Derscha on Aug. 17, 2015; Thomas Mulcahy on Aug. 22, 2015; Arthur Percy on Aug. 31, 2015; Patricia Schaffer on July 23, 2015; by negligent failure to protect the health of the citizens of Michigan or by the negligent performance of that duty. 15 years in prison and $7,500 each count.

Two felony counts misconduct in office. Prevented and/or attempted to prevent the distribution of public health information about Legionnaires' disease to impacted communities; prevented and/or attempted to prevent state-appointed public health professionals from sharing information with the public and other public health officials about the Legionnaires’ outbreak in Genesee County. 5 years in prison and $10,000 fine each count.

- Transformation manager Rich Baird: Felony perjury. Made a false statement or statements under oath during investigative subpoena testimony conducted on March 1, 2017. 15 years in prison.

Felony misconduct in office. Improperly used state personnel and resources. 5 years and $10,000 fine.

Felony obstruction of justice. Attempted to influence or interfere with ongoing legal proceedings arising from the Flint water crisis. 5 years and $10,000 fine.

Felony extortion. Communicated a threat to cause harm to the reputation or employment of a leader of the state-appointed Flint Area Community Health and Environmental Partnership with the intent to coerce him to act against his will during its investigation into the source of the Legionnaires’ outbreak in Genesee County. 20 years and $10,000 fine.

- Jarrod Agen, chief of staff to Gov. Snyder: Felony perjury. Made a false statement or statements under oath during investigative subpoena interview testimony conducted on Feb 11, 2017. 15 years in prison.

- State-appointed emergency manager Darnell Earley: Three felony counts misconduct in office. Twice disseminated misleading information about Flint’s drinking water while refusing to switch Flint’s drinking water source back to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, when he had knowledge of quality issues and health risks associated with Flint’s water; allowed Flint to incur debt in violation of the Home Rule City Act. 5 years and $10,000 fine each count.

- State-appointed emergency manager Gerald Ambrose: Four counts misconduct in office. From January 2015 to April 2015 rejected opportunities to switch Flint’s drinking water source back to Detroit when he knew of quality issues and health risks associated with Flint’s drinking water as well as local opposition to continued use of the Flint River. Directed a consulting company hired by the city in early 2015 to address water quality and safety concerns to not evaluate or consider switching back to Detroit’s water when he had knowledge of quality issues and health risks associated with Flint’s water as well as local opposition to use of the Flint River. Just before his resignation as emergency manager in April 2015, when he knew of quality issues and health risks with Flint’s water as well as local opposition to use of the Flint River, committed the city to a $7 million emergency loan to address its ongoing deficit that impeded Flint’s ability to switch back to Detroit for its drinking water. Allowed Flint to incur debt in violation of the Home Rule City Act. 5 years and $10,000 fine each count.

- Flint Director of Public Works Howard Croft: Two misdemeanor counts willful neglect of duty. Neglected to communicate information or risks of health effects associated with Flint's water. Neglected to pursue or communicate corrosion concerns in the Flint water system. 1 year and $1,000 fine each count.

- Nancy Peeler, Early Childhood Health Section manager: Two felony counts misconduct in office. Concealed results of an analysis of elevated blood lead levels of children in Flint; misrepresented information about elevated blood lead levels of Flint children. 5 years and $10,000 fine each count.

Misdemeanor willful neglect of duty. Failed to act upon indications of elevated blood lead levels of Flint children in the City of Flint. 5 years and $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.