2 of 9

Ricky Trahan sits next to a fire with one of his dogs on Christmas Eve night, while his wife stays inside the tent they now live in, amidst the rubble of their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The family is living in tents with one son, while another son, his fiancee and their one-year-old son is living in a loaned camper there. His sister's family's home is now gutted and they are living in a camper on the same property. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)