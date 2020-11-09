1 of 10

Police remove from the street outside the Education Ministry protesters who demand the firing of the new minister in the right-wing government, who has made a number of unpopular statements, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The protest is part of a wave of nationwide anti-government protests that have been held daily ever since Oct.22 when a top court ruled to further tighten one of Europe's strictest abortion laws.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)