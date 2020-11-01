7 of 23

A steel framework providing a platform for workers and supports for a planned roof encases the damaged church cupola, during the early stages of reconstruction work at Nuestra Senora de Los Angeles, or Our Lady of Angels church, three years after an earthquake collapsed nearly half of its 18th-century dome in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. It is so dangerous to stand beneath the remains of the dome that the tons of steel structures are made off-site and then gingerly lowered into the crater at the center where the dome once stood. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)