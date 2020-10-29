NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 8 million with daily cases dipping to the lowest level this week.

The Health Ministry reported another 49,881 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S. with more than 8.8 million infections.

The ministry on Thursday also reported 517 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 120,527.

