A poll worker assists Rachael Friedlander, of Washington, to vote with her sons, Shay Burke, 4, left, and Julian Burke, 6, right, at an early voting center at Ida B. Wells Middle School, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Washington. The family was wearing raincoats due to pouring rain outside. "I've brought my kids with me to vote in every election since they were born," says Friedlander, "I want to teach them the power we have to make informed choices about what we want for our community and our country. It is the most important thing we can do as citizens." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)