Poll worker Mildred Henson, left, helps Patria, 57, far right, and Janet Wilson, 68, both of Washington, in car at right of Patria, to submit their ballots from the curbside voting line, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Malcolm X Opportunity Center, an early voting center in Washington. Curbside voting is offered at this location for seniors and people with disabilities. "I voted early because I want to be sure that my health doesn't keep me from voting on the 3rd," says Wilson, "the primary voting was so crowded that I couldn't vote, so this time I'm voting early." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)