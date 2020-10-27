13 of 17

Ron Williams, Jr., of Washington, has his daughter Mimi Williams, 2, help him to push the buttons while casting his vote at an early voting center at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Washington. "We anticipated lines on election day," says Williams. "I brought my daughter so that when she is older she will see that voting is powerful and a way to get our voices heard." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)