A gunman with a weapon in a hand, left, escorts three police officers, who surrendered themselves as hostages, out of the bank building as the fourth police officer with a bag follows them, in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Authorities in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia say an armed assailant has taken hostages at a bank. Local media reported that up to 19 hostages could be inside the bank. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately comment on how many people were taken hostage Wednesday in the western town of Zugdidi or what demands their captor had made. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)