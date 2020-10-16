7 of 10

An elderly woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus waits her turn in line to be given coupons provided by the municipality of Iztapalapa to buy groceries in Iztapalapa, Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The municipal government of Iztapalapa is providing coupons to help poor families cope with the hardship created by the new coronavirus pandemic economic slowdown. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)