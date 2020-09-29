5 of 10

Wolfgang Hofmann stands next to his Wartburg car built in 1974 in front of a wrecked and abandoned production building of the former East German VEB car factory where BMW and Wartburg cars were built in Eisenach, eastern Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The factory was closed in 1991. Thirty years after Germany was reunited on Oct. 3, 1990, many once-decrepit city centers in the formerly communist east have been painstakingly restored and new factories have sprung up. But many companies and facilities didn't survive the abrupt transition to capitalism inefficient companies found themselves struggling to compete in a market economy, while demand for eastern products slumped and outdated facilities were shut down. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)