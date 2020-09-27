TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida now has more than 700,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to statistics released by the state Department of Health Sunday.

The state reported 1,882 new confirmed cases and 10 new deaths caused by the virus.

Overall, 14,200 people have died from the disease in Florida, including 168 non-residents.

There were 2,101 people hospitalized with the virus, or eight fewer than the day before.

The latest county-by-county report is available on the Florida Dept. of Health website.

