LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — A Seminole County worker was killed and three firefighters were injured after a sidewalk collapsed on Friday, officials said.

A county environmental service department employee was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk in Lake Mary when it collapsed, officials said.

Responding firefighters tried to use a hydraulic extraction known as “Jaws of Life" to remove concrete slabs from the worker, but they were unaware that wires from a transformer ran directly into the hole and they got shocked, Seminole County Fire Chief Otto Drozd said at a news conference

“So at the point they moved part of the sidewalk to give the victim some relief, ... the hole became energized, electrocuting several of our firefighters," Drozd said.

The three firefighters were taken to a hospital as a precaution and were in stable condition, Drozd said.

The environmental service worker wasn't immediately identified.

The death is being investigated as an accident, said Kim Cannaday, a spokeswoman for the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Lake Mary is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Orlando.

