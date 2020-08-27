OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A small protest in the state's capital over the shooting of a Black Wisconsin man ended peacefully Thursday evening, a day after a few protesters vandalized buildings and set fires in two other California cities.

An estimated 150 people chanting, “Say his name: Jacob Blake!” marched through downtown Sacramento and briefly halted at the state Capitol, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Tisa Johnson of Sacramento came with her 15-year-old daughter, S’maya Johnson.

“I hate that I have to keep coming out here” to protest the deaths of Black people, Tisa Johnson said. “I want to show up and bear witness and be counted.”

Blake, 29, was shot in the back seven times on Sunday by police in Kenosha as he leaned into his SUV, in which three of his children were seated. A family attorney on Tuesday said Blake was paralyzed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

Late Wednesday night in Los Angeles, a group of protesters vandalized buildings with graffiti and clashed with police in a downtown tunnel. A KABC-TV news helicopter showed objects being hurled as officers struggled with individuals. KTTV-TV reported that 10 people were taken into custody.

In Oakland, the police department tweeted that 600 to 700 people took part in protests where “numerous fires (were) set, dozens of windows broken, (and) multiple businesses vandalized.” Protesters threw objects at officers but none were injured, the department said. Several people were arrested.

Calling them “violent protesters,” police said they vandalized and set a fire at the Alameda County Superior Court building. Police photos showed fireworks and burning trash cans.

