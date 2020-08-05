DENVER (AP) — Five people were found dead on Wednesday in a house fire in Denver that authorities suspect was intentionally set and three other people inside got to safety by jumping from the home's second floor, officials said.

Firefighters believe that the victims were a toddler, an older child and three adults, Denver Fire Department Capt. Greg Pixley said.

Witnesses told firefighters that three people in the two-story home in a newer development of single-family homes near the city’s airport jumped but were not seriously hurt, Pixley said.

A police officer attempting to rescue people on the first floor was pushed back by the fire’s heat and it appears that those who died were all on the first floor, he said.

Police are investigating the fire along with firefighters because there are indications that it was arson, said Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations for Denver police. He would not elaborate on the evidence because he said he did not want to compromise the investigation.

“This is a devastating time for Denver and this community. Our heart and our prayers go out to this community,” Pixley said.

