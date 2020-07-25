11 of 11

Anderson de Souza, the clown Batatinha, performs at the Estoril Circus in a drive-in format, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, greater Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 18, 2020. "The pandemic is a reality for all of us. After 4 months closed it's a great emotion to perform in this drive-in format", says the 36-year-old artist. Following the measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19, artists of this circus have decided to go back to work in a different way. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)