4 of 4

Activist and community organizer Andre Taylor speaks during a news conference Monday, June 22, 2020, in Seattle. Taylor, who founded of the anti-police-shooting organization Not This Time! after his brother was killed by Seattle police in 2016, said Monday that he had warned protest organizers that the city would need to retake the area because of the violence. Faced with growing pressure to crack down on an “occupied” protest zone following two weekend shootings, Seattle’s mayor said Monday that officials will move to wind down the blocks-long span of city streets taken over two weeks ago. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)