Members of the Cape Town City Ballet Company, wearing face masks and shields and practicing social distancing as they practice after the company returned for their first day back at work after more than two months in lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, June 5, 2020. The dancers have been training at home due to strict lockdown regulations that have been implemented in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)