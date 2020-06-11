6 of 15

In this photo taken on Saturday, June 6, 2020, Andriy Demyanchenko, 55, trains uses a part of the tracks of the tank in the outdoors gym on the Dolobetskiy island on the Dnipro River in Kyiv, Ukraine. Relishing an opportunity to do exercise after a long lockdown, hundreds of Kyiv residents flock to an improvised outdoor workout on an island facing the Ukrainian capital. The Kachalka gym on the Dolobetskiy island on the Dnipro river has enjoyed broad popularity ever since it opened in 1966. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)