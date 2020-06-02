LOS ANGELES (AP) — A police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area shot and killed a 22-year-old man during a night of violence because he thought the man had a gun in his waistband, a police chief said Wednesday.
Sean Monterrosa, 22, San Francisco, was killed outside of a Walgreens store shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as several people described as looting suspects tried to flee arriving police, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said.
“This individual appeared to be running toward the black sedan when he suddenly stopped, taking a kneeling position, and placing his hands above his waist, revealing what appeared to be the butt of a handgun,” Williams said.
An officer fired five times through a police car windshield, hitting Monterrosa once, Williams said.
Monterrosa had a 15-inch hammer tucked into the pocket of his sweatshirt, the chief said.
“I would say that it’s always at tragedy anytime an officer has to use force. My condolences to his family; it is a difficult thing to happen I understand that,” Williams said. “The intent was to stop the looting and arrest any perp if necessary. The officers reacted to a perceived threat.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.