This combo of four images taken in Rome shows at left Simone Abbattista on Friday, May 22, 2020, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I used to have my hair done once a week. It was strange yet fantastic to go back to my trusted hairdresser", Abbattista said. At right, Mariella Brazzatti is seen on Saturday, May 23, 2020, before having her haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "Thanks God they reopened. I've tried cutting my hair at home during these months. No way!", she said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18 after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Domenico Stinellis)