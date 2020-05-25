2 of 11

A man closes an umbrella as another one cleans the sand in front of small houses, some of them are used for summer accommodation, on the Aegean Sea island of Milos, Greece, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Greece's long-awaited tourist season will begin on June 15 with the opening of seasonal hotels and the arrival of the first foreign visitors, while international flights will begin heading directly for holiday destinations gradually as of July 1. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)