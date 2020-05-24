2 of 13

The historical Suleymaniye Mosque where only few face masked people allowed to offer the Eid al-Fitr prayer amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, is seen from Golden Horn, in Istanbul, early Sunday, May 24, 2020. Muslims in the world are marking a muted and gloomy religious festival of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan - a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down due to the new coronavirus outbreak.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)