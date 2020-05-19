The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— As United States, Europe reopen more, big nations see rising virus toll.

— Poland's national carrier plans to resume domestic flights June 1.

— China voices support of eventual investigation into coronavirus pandemic response.

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s national carrier PLL LOT says it is extending its ban on international flights for two more weeks, until June 14, but is resuming some domestic flights June 1.

The airline said on Twitter that the ”current pandemic situation and the continuing lockdown of borders in many countries” was behind the decision to ground international flights for 14 more days.

Domestic daily flights will resume June 1 between cities with a “stable epidemiology situation,” and will link Warsaw with Gdansk, Krakow, Wroclaw, Poznan, Szczecin Rzeszow and Zielona Gora. There will also be a daily flight between Krakow and Gdansk.

LOT says that for security reasons the passengers will be obliged to wear masks during the flight, the crew will be wearing masks and gloves, and snacks will be served in individual packages. The aircraft have been equipped with High Efficiency Particulate-Air filters and will be disinfected on a regular basis.

In line with recommendations from international flight authorities, passengers will have their temperature taken upon entering terminals, will be obliged to keep social distancing in the terminal and during boarding, and to help that purpose shops and boutiques will remain closed. Online check-in is expected to be made obligatory.

BEIJING — China supports an eventual review of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, but not an immediate probe as Australia and others have proposed.

China had long rejected the idea of an investigation into the origins and response to the pandemic but its attitude appeared to soften at the World Health Assembly on Monday.

On Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese would agree to a probe “after the global epidemic is under control, summing up experience and making up for deficiencies.” The U.N.’s World Health Association should lead that work with a “scientific and professional attitude ... in the principle of objectivity and fairness,” he said, rejecting Australia’s call for an independent body to launch the inquiry following complaints that the WHO has shown favoritism toward China.

“Finally, I want to emphasize that we welcome the Australian side to, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the World Health Assembly, change its course, completely abandon political manipulation and return to the general consensus of the international community,” Zhao said.

LONDON — Official statistics show that more than 11,000 people have died with the coronavirus in British nursing homes.

The U.K.’s Office for National Statistics says there were 9,980 deaths in care homes in England and Wales that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate that occurred up to May 8. Care homes in England reported another 1,411 coronavirus deaths in the week to May 15.

The figures do not include deaths in Scotland or Northern Ireland, which would add hundreds more to the total.

While the death toll in nursing homes continues to mount, the outbreak is slowing. The statistics office says weekly coronavirus-related deaths in care homes fell by 31% in the week to May 8 from the previous seven days.

Official statistics from various sources put Britain’s coronavirus death toll at well over 40,000, the highest in Europe. There were 39,071 deaths involving the coronavirus in England and Wales up to May 8, according to the statistics office, and more than 3,000 further deaths reported by authorities in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The tally is higher than the official government toll for the whole U.K. of 34,796, because it includes cases in which COVID-19 was suspected but not confirmed by a test.

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune asked Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerrad Monday evening to tighten the lockdown for Eid al-Fitr this weekend, but held off from specifying any concrete measures.

A presidential statement Monday said Djerrad will look into the “hourly duration” of the curfews that are in place nightly, suggesting that curfew could be set earlier for the Muslim holy festival. Measures are expected to be detailed later.

In Muslim-majority Algeria, because of the coronavirus measures, Eid will not be celebrated with the traditional collective prayer, hugs and pilgrimage to cemeteries to remember the dead.

In the North African country, there have been more than 500 COVID-19 fatalities.

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s government says revenue from its vital tourism industry has been hammered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures, adding that detailed guidelines on how the season will operate will be announced Wednesday.

“Our country, the Greek economy, has direct revenue of some 19 billion euros ($20.7 billion) annually from tourism. So you have to understand that with less than 1 billion ($1.1 billion) in the first five months of this year, we’re starting from scratch,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told private Antenna television Tuesday.

Greece has reopened beaches, mainland travel, and ancient sites over the past three days as part of preparations for the holiday season, while restaurants will reopen Monday.

Officials have confirmed that they are studying possible options to avoid quarantine orders for many travelers in discussions within the EU, but also in country-to-country talks.

LONDON — An influential group of British lawmakers is accusing the government of failing to conduct enough tests for the new coronavirus, saying the lapse helped COVID-19 cut a deadly swath through the country’s nursing homes.

The House of Commons’ Science and Technology Committee says that “testing capacity has been inadequate for most of the pandemic so far.” In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, committee chairman Greg Clark said Britain’s testing capacity “drove strategy, rather than strategy driving capacity.”

U.K. authorities initially sought to trace and test everyone who had been in contact with people infected with the coronavirus. But they abandoned that strategy in mid-March as the number of infections overwhelmed the country’s limited testing capacity.

Clark, a lawmaker from the governing Conservatives, said that “pivotal” decision meant that nursing home residents and staff were not tested “at a time when the spread of the virus was at its most rampant.” Thousands of nursing home residents have died with COVID-19.

The country’s testing capacity has now been scaled up to more than 100,000 tests a day, and the government plans to reintroduce a “test, track and trace” policy as part of plans to control the virus and ease the nationwide lockdown.

But the committee also said that “it is not clear that the lessons of the delays to testing have been learned.”

NEW DELHI, India — The number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 100,000, and infections are on the rise in home states of the migrant workers who left cities and towns during the nationwide lockdown.

India’s Health Ministry on Tuesday reported a total of 101,139 cases and 3,163 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Almost 39,000 people have recovered from the illness.

Since last week, India has averaged almost 4,000 new cases a day. The country's worst-affected state, Maharashtra, has reported more than 35,000 cases and 1,249 fatalities.

The recent surge in recorded infections has largely been attributed to an increase in testing. Health experts, however, worry that India is still lagging behind in that area. The country has one of the lowest testing rates in the world, with only 1.5 samples tested per 1,000 people, compared to 32 in the United States.

India extended its lockdown on Sunday to May 31 but gave power to states to allow the reopening of businesses to spur economic activity.

LONDON — Unemployment claims in Britain jumped by 69% last month as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and hit the labor market.

The Office of National Statistics says jobless claims surged by 856,000 to 2.1 million in April as compared to March.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, says the figures covered only the first weeks of the lockdown.

He says employment for the month held up because furloughed workers still count as being employed but “hours worked fell sharply in late March, especially in sectors such as hospitality and construction.’’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Human Rights Watch is urging the Arab Gulf state of Qatar to release older prisoners and those held for nonviolent offenses amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country’s central prison.

The rights group interviewed six non-Qatari detainees who said several prisoners were suspected of contracting COVID-19.

Qatar’s communication office responded to the Human Rights Watch report on Tuesday, confirming 12 prisoners had the virus in the Central Prison.

The prisoners told the rights group that authorities isolated the block where the outbreak occurred, but not before transferring some detainees to other overcrowded and unsanitary sections of the prison. They said their block has eight bathrooms for 150 prisoners, and people are sleeping on the floor with no ability to socially distance.

The government said the 12 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were treated at a medical facility on site, with two transferred out for additional care before being sent back to prison once fully recovered.

Qatar said inmates have received gloves and masks and undergo regular health checkups. In April, Qatar’s ruler pardoned more than 500 inmates to reduce the number of people imprisoned amid the pandemic.

Qatar has nearly 34,000 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15 deaths.

MEXICO CITY — A registry of death certificates in Mexico City suggests there have been 4,577 cases in which doctors mentioned coronavirus or COVID-19 as a possible or probable cause of death, more than three times the official count.

The federal government acknowledges only 1,332 confirmed deaths in Mexico City due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Mexicans Against Corruption said in a report Monday it obtained access to a database of death certificates issued in Mexico City between March 18 and May 12. It showed that in explanatory notes attached to 4,577 death certificates, doctors included the words “SARS,” “COV2,” “COV,” “Covid 19,” or “new coronavirus.”

The virus’ technical name is SARS-CoV-2. The notes the group counted included terms such as “suspected,” “probable,” or “possible” when describing the virus’ role in the deaths. In 3,209 certificates, it was listed as a suspected contributing factor along with other causes of death, like pneumonia, respiratory failure, septic shock or multiple organ failure.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has acknowledged there are more virus-related deaths than officially reported, and has said a special commission will review the death figures. Her office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new report.

HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the territory is ramping up coronavirus testing, especially for workers at the busy international airport and caregivers at homes for the elderly and disabled.

Lam said Tuesday tests would be increased from 4,500 to 7,000 daily with both the government health department and university laboratories taking part. Hong Kong has gone several days without new local infections, but a recent cluster among three members of the same family has increased concerns about those who show no symptoms passing the virus on to others, something authorities hope can be remedied with increased testing.

A densely populated city of more than 7 million people just across the border from mainland China, Hong Kong has reported 1,055 COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

___

