In this May 7, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III squeezes a ball as he donates plasma so his antibodies can be transferred to help a COVID-19 patient at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 and has now recovered. Like many health workers, Sotelo now lives alone while his family stays on the other side of town for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the hospital to take care of patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)