A man with a Spanish flag wrapped on his shoulders shouts slogans during a protest against the Spanish government amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are stepping into a softer version of the country's coronavirus strict confinement and are beginning to socialize, today on second day, shop in small establishments and enjoy a meal or a coffee in restaurants and bars with outdoor seating. The hard-hit region around the Spanish capital, Madrid, and Barcelona, in the northeastern Catalonia region, are among those territories that remain under stricter measures. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)