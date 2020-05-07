10 of 15

In this Saturday, May 2, 2020, photo, a young girl puts small change on a donation box for animals at Medan Zoo which is affected by the new coronavirus outbreak at a collection point in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. It has been more than a month since the zoo closed for visitors as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. With no income to buy food for the animals, the management appealed for outside help. Writings on the banner read: "Donate food for animals affected by COVID-19, small change could save endangered animals at Medan Zoo." (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)