Britain on Tuesday became the first country in Europe to confirm more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, and infections rose sharply again in Russia, even as other nations made great strides in containing the scourge. China marked its third week with no new virus deaths.

In the U.S., an Associated Press analysis found that if the New York metropolitan area’s progress against the coronavirus is removed from the equation, the rest of the U.S. is moving in the wrong direction, with the infection rate rising.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— America’s least-populated states are scoring big when it comes to getting federal aid. Alaska, Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming got an outsized proportion of the $150 billion that was supposed to address coronavirus-related expenses. When measured by the number of positive COVID-19 tests, Alaska got nearly $3.4 million per test, according to an Associated Press analysis. New York, the hardest-hit state, received about $24,000 per positive test.

— President Donald Trump went back on the road Tuesday, visiting Arizona to see a Honeywell facility that makes N95 masks, after rarely leaving Washington during the coronavirus pandemic. He said he’ll also go to Ohio, to New York in June for the U.S. Military Academy graduation and to South Dakota in July for a holiday fireworks display. “Everybody traveling has been tested,” Trump said when asked if his aides would be at risk.

— In Brazil, the capital of tropical Maranhão state and three neighboring cities ground largely to a halt Tuesday, becoming the first major Brazilian areas to enter a lockdown. Some 1.5 million people are confined to their homes under a decree from Gov. Flávio Dino that will last 10 days and comes despite President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that only the elderly and other high-risk populations should stay home.

— Major U.S. automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line. Fiat Chrysler said it plans to start reopening factories May 18, though that depends on an easing of government restrictions. The United Auto Workers union appears to be on board.

— Public transportation networks from Washington to New York to Chicago are doing their best to hold on as ridership drops and revenue plummets. The future feels especially shaky in Boston, often a symbol of unreliable bus and subway service. “If there are some great ideas coming from other agencies, we should just steal them,” one official says.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

ONE NUMBER:

— 2: The number of hits given up by former Detroit Tigers pitcher Warwick Saupold in his complete-game shutout for the Hanwha Eagles as baseball returned to empty stadiums in South Korea.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— DON'T FORGET MOM: Mother’s Day this year is a mix of love and extra imagination as families do without their usual brunches and huggy meet-ups. As the pandemic persists in keeping families indoors or a safe social distance apart, online searches have increased for creative ways to still make moms feel special.

— CINEMA MACHINE: The coronavirus has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution: a drive-in movie theater. Once decried by revolutionaries for allowing too much privacy for unmarried young couples, a drive-in theater now operates from a parking lot right under Tehran’s iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with the views of hard-liners.

