Via Nazionale, usually one of the busiest roads of Rome's historical city center is almost empty at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. It's early evening on a Friday, a time that signals the end of the workweek in many parts of the world and the middle of the weekend in most others. Instead of getting ready to go out, have friends over or for a needed night at home, billions of people around the world are shut-in, staying put and sitting tight through the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press photographers captured images from different parts of Europe and Africa at 6 p.m. local time on Friday, when even the most quintessentially public spaces sat as still as a Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)