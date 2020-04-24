President Donald Trump has signed a $484 billion bill that aids employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has killed more than 50,000 Americans and devastated broad swaths of the economy. In other news, Georgia has reopened some businesses across the state even as the number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. surpassed 50,000.

— The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning doctors against prescribing a malaria drug widely touted by Trump for treating the new coronavirus outside of hospitals or research settings. In an alert Friday, regulators flagged reports of serious side effects and death among patients taking hydroxychloroquine and the related drug chloroquine.

— Don’t inject disinfectants, health officials leapt to warn on Frida y, reacting to Trump’s comment that disinfectants perhaps could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19. His suggestion even prompted the maker of Lysol to warn its product should never be used internally.

— Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections.

— One of every four American adults says someone in the household has lost a job to the coronavirus pandemic, but the vast majority expect those former jobs will return once the crisis passes, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

— Across the country, governors wrestle with weeks of quarantine-fueled job losses and soaring unemployment claims and the simultaneous warnings of public health officials who say lifting stay-at-home orders now could spark a resurgence of COVID-19. Meanwhile, a recent public opinion poll finds that a majority of Americans believe it won’t be safe to stop following social distancing guidelines anytime soon..

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is taking advocacy of an unproven drug for the coronavirus even further than President Donald Trump. He’s claiming without evidence that it has been effective for young and middle-aged veterans in particular.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you’re worried about live.

— 20 YEARS: That's how long the World Health Organization warns that the battle against malaria in sub-Saharan Africa, where it already kills hundreds of thousands of people a year, could be set back as countries focus energy and resources on containing the coronavirus.

— ERIC CHURCH: Country star Eric Church doesn’t know when concerts might resume in the United States after the spread of the coronavirus, but he wants people to feel safe when they return to hear live music.

— INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGES: Inspiration is contagious, too. The coronavirus pandemic has brought an outpouring of messaging for each other, in windows, on front doors, across walls, and colored onto driveways and sidewalks around the globe.

