Christians the world over are celebrating a solitary Easter amid a global virus pandemic. Pope Francis has called for solidarity. At the Vatican, Francis celebrated Mass in a largely empty St. Peter’s Basilica.

Italy had its lowest number of new deaths in three weeks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the coronavirus, as the U.K. becomes the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., says the economy in parts of the country could be allowed to reopen as early as next month.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus may be a case of too little, too late.

— Retailers, like Macy’s and Gap, that sell nonessential merchandise, are struggling to survive. According to one estimate, 15,000 U.S. stores will close for good.

— Some doctors are thinking that ventilators may not help certain patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.

— Israel has approved a tight quarantine in parts of Jerusalem to try to stop spread of the coronavirus.

— Deaths from COVID-19 in U.S. nursing homes and long-term care facilities have surpassed 2,700.

— The $2.2 trillion relief package that Congress approved excludes millions of immigrants who do not have legal status in the U.S. but work and pay taxes.

AP FACT CHECK:

Trump over the past week has been attacking the credibility of inspectors general, suggesting they were loyalists of Democratic President Barack Obama out to get him. But his recent targets have a records that include service under Republican President George W. Bush.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and lead to death. The vast majority of people recover.

ONE NUMBER:

70+: The number of companies creating antibody tests for the coronavirus. Health officials worry about the lack of FDA oversight.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— RUSSIANS RECREATE THE MASTERS: Russians beat the isolation blues by recreating famous artworks and posting their creations on social media.

— RESTAURANTS AS GROCERS: U.S. restaurants switch to selling groceries to fill needs and stay afloat.

— VIRTUAL WINE TASTING: Wineries offer wine tasting to online viewers.

