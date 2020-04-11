2 of 8

Volkhard Knigge, foundation director of the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald memorial place, walks alone at the camp area prior he laying down a flower during a minute's silence in memory of the victims at the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald by the US Army near Weimar, Germany, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Because of Corona crisis, the memorial is currently closed and all commemoration ceremonies with survivors have been cancelled. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)