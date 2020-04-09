9 of 10

A couple sit at a waterfront promenade along the Mediterranean Sea, which is almost empty of residents during a lockdown that imposed by the government to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)