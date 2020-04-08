3 of 12

In this April 6, 2020, photo, a man wearing a mask against the new coronavirus passes by a board in the shape of a pagoda framing the Tortoise Mountain TV Tower in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. When the Chinese city of Wuhan is at last released from virus quarantine Wednesday, it will be like awakening from a persistent slumber. Over the 76 days of lockdown, the city has at times lived in a crepuscular world of neither night or day, where time seems to pass more slowly and one day blurs into the next. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)