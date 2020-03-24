7 of 7

Undertakers carry a coffin of a person who died of COVID-19 at the La Almudena cemetery in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. As cases in China ebbed, the dangers to Europe and the U.S. have grown exponentially, although Germany on Monday cautiously reported some flattening of its infection curve. More than 1.5 billion around the world have been told to stay in their homes. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause a more serious illness. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)