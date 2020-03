3 of 3

In a photo provided by Linda Scruggs and Mike Rustici, Linda Scruggs and Mike Rustici pose for a photo at salt mines outside Sacred Valley on March 15, 2020, in Peru, just before the Peruvian president announced the country was going under lockdown. The two are trapped in a Lima hotel room and do not know when they will make it back to the U.S. The couple, like thousands around the world, are trapped as nations closed their borders to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (Linda Scruggs and Mike Rustici via AP)