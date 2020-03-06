5 of 11

A migrant woman cries as she tries to warm herself upon the arrival of migrants at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Hundreds of refugees and migrants in Turkey have begun heading for the country's land and sea borders with Greece, buoyed by Turkish officials' statements indicating they will not be hindered from crossing the frontier to head into Europe. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)