GENEVA (AP) — A Singaporean official has defeated a candidate from China in a leadership contest for the U.N.'s intellectual property body, which was swept into a rift between Washington and Beijing over claims of Chinese theft of technological know-how.

Daren Tang, the CEO of Singapore's intellectual property office, won a crucial nomination to become the next director-general of the World Intellectual Property Organization over China's Wang Binyang, a WIPO veteran.

WIPO's “coordination committee” handed Tang a 55-28 victory in a final round of voting that began Wednesday with five candidates vying to replace the agency's outgoing chief, Francis Gurry of Australia.

The fight over the post has pit the United States against China's candidate. WIPO's general assembly has final say in May, but it has never rejected a committee nominee since the agency was created in 1967.

Top U.S. officials including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro have spoken out against China's candidate, Wang, from becoming head of the money-making agency, which counts 192 member states.

China's ambassador in Geneva and other officials have fired back against a U.S. “attack” on a Chinese candidate who would become WIPO's first woman director-general.

The showdown marks a new face-off between the United States — the world’s biggest economic and military power — and China, the fast-growing Asian behemoth vying to become the world’s No. 1 economy. Both countries have been lobbying publicly and privately in Geneva as part of the standoff.

The United States and other Western allies have long expressed concerns about China’s approach to intellectual property, with Trump administration officials accusing Beijing of outright theft of Western know-how through its requirements of companies that want to operate in China’s explosive market.

The standoff to replace Director-General Gurry, who is not standing for re-election, comes as China has been flexing its intellectual muscle in recent years. By WIPO's own count late last year, China alone accounted for nearly half of all patent filings worldwide.

