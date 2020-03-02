1 of 12

FILE - Tomoyuki Sugano of the Yomiuri Giants pitches in front of empty stands at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo during a preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Yakult Swallows on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Japan's professional baseball league said Thursday, Feb. 27, that it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums because of the threat of the spreading coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)