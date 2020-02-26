A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:
— Mainland China: 2,715 deaths among 78,064 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
— Macao: 10 cases
— South Korea: 1,146 cases, 11 deaths
— Japan: 860 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths
— Italy: 323 cases, 11 deaths
— Iran: 95 cases, 15 deaths
— Singapore: 91 cases
— Thailand: 37 cases
— United States: 57 cases
— Taiwan: 31 cases, 1 death
— Australia: 23 cases
— Malaysia: 22
— Bahrain: 17
— Vietnam: 16 cases
— Germany: 17
— United Arab Emirates: 13 cases
— United Kingdom: 13
— France: 14 cases, 1 death
— Canada: 11
— Kuwait: 11
— Iraq: 5
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
— India: 3
— Spain: 6
— Russia: 2
— Israel: 2
— Oman: 2
— Austria: 2
— Lebanon: 1
— Belgium: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1
— Egypt: 1
— Algeria: 1
— Afghanistan: 1
— Croatia: 1
— Switzerland: 1
