WARSAW, Poland (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for closer ties with Poland in shaping the European Union without Britain, in European security and relations with Russia.

Following talks in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Macron also called for a revival of trilateral ties with Germany, urging a summit meeting in coming weeks following years of hiatus.

He said the three countries “bear responsibility for Europe's future” and should resume that role, especially after Britain's departure last week.

Macron has previously been critical of Poland's right-wing government and its policies of refusing to accept migrants, continuing reliance on coal and trying to bring the judiciary under political control.

His predecessor, Francois Hollande, canceled a visit in 2016 after Warsaw scrapped a planned purchase of French helicopters.

Macron said he would like his visit to be a “turning point” in bilateral relations and for any misunderstandings to be cleared up.

Relations with Russia have been a sticking point, as Poland pushes for increasing sanctions on Moscow for its seizure of the Crimea Peninsula while France is seeking dialogue.

“France has not become pro-Russia, like I hear sometimes, France is neither for nor against Russia. France is pro-European, " Macron said.

"It is not our interest to have a situation where we don’t face up to our relationship with Russia, letting unsolved conflicts pile up and misunderstandings persist,” he said.

Macron expressed concerns over the changes Poland's right-wing government of the Law and Justice party is making to the judiciary, bringing it under political control, a nd urged a more intensive dialogue with the EU's executive body to end a conflict on Poland's rule of law record.

“I spoke with President Duda with the honesty we owe each other as European partners, about the concerns that the ongoing reforms of the judicial system have given rise to," Macron said.

“I wish for the dialogue with the European Commission to intensify in coming weeks because I know that the values of freedom and justice are ingrained in Poland and throughout its history,” he added.

Duda said this first visit by a French president to Poland in many years had “breakthrough value” for Poland.

Arriving 40 minutes behind schedule, Macron was greeted by Duda and a military guard of honor in chilly weather in front of the Presidential Palace.

Macron's office said the visit is a crucial part of France's efforts to bolster ties with European partners.

The French delegation includes the ministers of foreign affairs, defense, finance and the environment.

Later Monday, Macron is to meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz.

On Tuesday, he travels to the southern city of Krakow where he will visit Wawel Castle and give a speech at the Jagiellonian University on European cooperation and values.

His agenda includes meeting with French expatriates in Poland and Polish intellectuals.

