In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, sheepskins, a conical caps with ribbons and cowbells, elements used by "Joaldunak", are seen on a bench ahead of a Carnival in the small Pyrenees village of Zubieta, northern Spain. In one of the most ancient carnival celebrations in Europe, dozens of people don sheepskins, lace petticoats and conical caps and sling cowbells across their lower backs as they parade to herald the advent of spring. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)