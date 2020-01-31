BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Lufthansa and a union representing cabin crew said Friday that they have agreed on a wide-ranging arbitration process to resolve a bitter long-running dispute, staving off any further strikes for the time being.

Lufthansa and the UFO union have been at loggerheads for months over a range of issues, including pay for some 22,000 cabin crew members and the union's legal status. The dispute has featured walkouts that resulted in some 2,000 flight cancellations.

As a first move, Lufthansa will extend layover times in Japan and South Korea and give employees a one-time special payment of 1,500 euros ($1,650) each with their next monthly salary. On the other side, UFO won't call any further strikes until the arbitration process is concluded.

