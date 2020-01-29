4 of 13

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, security officials wearing face masks stand as a flock of pigeons fly past closed gates at the entrance to the Forbidden City, normally crowded with tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, in Beijing. Fears of a virus outbreak have kept many indoors and at home in China's capital. Cultural landmarks such as the Great Wall and Forbidden City have closed their doors to visitors, nearly deserted shopping malls have reduced their operating hours, and restaurants that remain open draw just a handful of customers. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)