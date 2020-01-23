1 of 2

This undadted image provided by Swissmint shows a gold coin with the face of Albert Einstein on the image side. State-owned Swissmint said Thursday that the 2.96-millimeter (0.12-inches) gold coin is the smallest in the world. It weighs 0.063 grams (1/500th of an ounce) and has a nominal value of 1/4 Swiss francs ($0.26). (Handout Swissmint/Benjamin Zurbriggen via AP)